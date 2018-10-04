First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip.
Melania Trump visits school in Malawi, part of Africa tour

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

October 04, 2018 05:56 AM

LILONGWE, Malawi

Melania Trump has visited a school in Malawi, the second stop on a five-day goodwill visit to Africa.

The U.S. first lady landed in the capital of Lilongwe (lih-LON'-gweh) on Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana. She's focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

Mrs. Trump received a joyous welcome upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of schoolchildren waving flags.

She went directly to Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, where she watched teachers carry out lessons to help the students learn English and the Chichewa language. Students welcomed her by singing, "We are happy today to see you."

Mrs. Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana.

The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.

