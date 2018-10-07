UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2015 file photo, fish swim over a patch of bleached coral in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay off the island of Oahu. Warmer water is repeatedly causing mass global bleaching events to Earth’s fragile coral reefs. A United Nations science report released on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 (Monday, Oct. 8, South Korea time) says limiting global warming by an extra degree could be a matter of life or death for people and ecosystems. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo