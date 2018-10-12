Texas Task Force 1 member walks through debris to find the missing people after the South Llano River flooding Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Junction, Texas.
Search resumes for remaining 2 swept away in Texas floods

The Associated Press

October 12, 2018 09:34 AM

JUNCTION, Texas

Crews have resumed searching along a West Texas river after the bodies were found of two of four people swept away when floodwaters overran a recreational vehicle park.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers says the search resumed Friday morning. She says while "we never lose hope," the search turned from rescue to recovery after the discovery of two bodies Thursday.

The four were swept away early Monday morning from the RV park in Junction, located about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin. The search area spans from the RV park to about 35 miles (56 kilometers) downstream as the South Llano (LA'-noh) River becomes the Llano River.

She says the bodies were found along the Llano River, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.

