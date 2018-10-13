12 feared dead in India cyclone shelter swamped by landslide

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, a man stands near Arjipalli beach during rain and strong winds caused by a cyclonic storm named Titli, or Butterfly, near Gopalpur on the Bay of Bengal coast, Ganjam district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. Twelve people were feared dead in a cyclone shelter swamped by a landslide caused by heavy rains Friday in Orissa’s Gajapati district, a day after Cyclone Titli hit the state, officials said Saturday. Villagers had moved to the shelter to escape the fury of Cyclone Titli, which whipped up wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers (95 miles) per hour. File AP Photo