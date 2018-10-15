Children of Islamic State group live under a stigma in Iraq

In this Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Dawlat Suleiman poses for a portrait in her family’s tent at Dakuk Camp, near Kirkuk, Iraq. At 12 years old, Dawlat has lost her childhood. With her parents gone, she must serve as a replacement mother caring for five of her siblings, a family of kids fending for themselves amid the destruction of post-war Iraq. Maya Alleruzzo AP Photo