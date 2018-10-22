Correction: Landon Lecture-Perdue story

In a story Oct. 17 about Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue delivering a Landon Lecture, The Associated Press erroneously reported that "Moran" will talk about lessons in public service that he learned on the farm. Perdue will discuss that. Sen. Jerry Moran was the previous Landon Lecture speaker.
Moran in the last paragraph. It should have said Perdue.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Ag Secretary Perdue to speak next month at Kansas State
Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue is speaking next month at Kansas State University Perdue's appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue is speaking next month at Kansas State University.
Perdue's Nov. 1 appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series. The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president. The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.
Perdue will talk about lessons in public service that he learned on the farm. The lecture is free and open to the public.
