Former infielder David Bell hired as Cincinnati Reds manager

FILE - This 2017 file photo shows David Bell of the St. Louis Cardinals. Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central. The Reds said Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, he has been given a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo