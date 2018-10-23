Migrants aiming for Croatia blocked from border in Bosnia

Migrants eat after having camped near a police barricade at a border crossing in Izacici near Bihac, on Bosnia’s border with Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Several dozen migrants, including children, have spent the night out in the open near Bosnia’s border with Croatia after walking for some 15 kilometers (9 miles) to draw attention to their plight and the fact that borders remain closed for people trying to reach Western Europe. Amel Emric AP Photo