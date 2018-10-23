UK attorney general to consider case of far-right activist

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson addresses his supporters as he arrives at the Old Bailey where he is accused of contempt of court, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. A judge has referred a contempt-of-court case involving far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to Britain’s attorney general for consideration. Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was jailed in May for potentially prejudicing a trial after broadcasting live on Facebook outside the trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls. PA via AP David Mirzoeff