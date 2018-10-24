Netanyahu: If not for Israel, Hamas would topple Abbas

FILE -In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. On Sunday, Oct, 21, 2018, Netanyahu postponed the planned demolition of a West Bank hamlet to allow time for a negotiated solution with its residents. Israel has come under heavy criticism, with major European countries urging it to avoid the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar. The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor recently said such a move could constitute a war crime. Pool via AP, File Abir Sultan