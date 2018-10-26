FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Margaret Spellings, president of the North Carolina public university system, makes comments after being elected by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina’s public university board is holding an emergency session amid news reports that Spellings is leaving as president of the state’s 17-campus system. In a statement, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors said it would hold an emergency session Friday morning, Oct. 26, 2018, to “consider an executive personnel matter.”
North Carolina public university board has emergency meeting

By EMERY P. DALESIO Associated Press

October 26, 2018 04:37 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina's public university board is holding an emergency session amid news reports that Margaret Spellings is leaving as president of the state's 17-campus system.

In a statement, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors said it would hold an emergency session Friday morning to "consider an executive personnel matter."

A spokesman for Spellings, the former U.S. education secretary, declined comment late Thursday.

Spellings is halfway through the five-year contract she started in March 2016.

The former member of President George W. Bush's cabinet was selected after the Republican-majority North Carolina university board forced out her predecessor, who got the job under Democratic control.

Some power brokers in the Republican-dominated state legislature saw her national reputation as giving her too much independence.

