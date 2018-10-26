A rise from marginal lawmaker to presidential front-runner

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a campaign rally in Brasilia’s Ceilandia neighborhood, Brazil. Few people in Brazil other than Bolsonaro’s most ardent supporters believed the far-right congressman had more than an outside shot of winning the Oct. 28, 2018 presidential race to lead Latin America’s largest nation. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo