A woman holds her baby as she waits in hopes of a ride, among other Central Americans participating in the thousands-strong caravan of people slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, outside Pijijiapan, Mexico, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

October 27, 2018 12:30 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a woman holding her baby amid a crowd of Central American migrants in Mexico; President Donald Trump giving a thumbs-up from his vehicle; and a couple walking through the woods near Frankfurt, Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 20-26, 2018.

