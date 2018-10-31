In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios “Freddy” Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Geas and at least one other inmate are being investigated as suspects in the slaying of former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was killed behind bars on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, less than 24 hours after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia, according to a former investigator briefed on the matter.
In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios “Freddy” Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Geas and at least one other inmate are being investigated as suspects in the slaying of former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was killed behind bars on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, less than 24 hours after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia, according to a former investigator briefed on the matter. The Republican via AP Don Treeger
In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios “Freddy” Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Geas and at least one other inmate are being investigated as suspects in the slaying of former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, who was killed behind bars on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, less than 24 hours after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia, according to a former investigator briefed on the matter. The Republican via AP Don Treeger

Nation & World

Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

October 31, 2018 10:26 AM

BOSTON

A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios "Freddy" Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger's killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.

The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.

Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas "did not and would not rat on anyone."

Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger's death as a homicide.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

  Comments  