Maria Gomez, 22, carries her son David Moises, 1, as the thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Thousands of migrants resumed their slow trek through southern Mexico on Thursday, after attempts to obtain bus transport to Mexico City failed. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo

Migrants complain of smells, snakes in southern Mexico town

By SONIA PEREZ D. Associated Press

November 01, 2018 09:35 PM

MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico

Migrants from Central America complained of foul smells, snakes and dim lighting in the lot where organizers recommended they camp overnight in southern Mexico, and some occupied a nearby abandoned hotel that had been damaged by an earthquake.

Thousands of migrants arrived in the town of Matias Romero after an exhausting 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, where they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. After nightfall, the group decided they would leave at 5 a.m. Friday toward the coastal state of Veracruz, with their destination either the town of Donaji or Sayula de Aleman.

Cesar Caraca, a 26-year-old Honduran migrant, said he killed a poisonous coral snake in the brush near the site at the entrance to Matias Romero where they had set up camp.

