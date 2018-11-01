Democrats and Republicans rush to avert third party spoilers

Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema talks to volunteers at a get-out-the-vote phone bank in Phoenix, Ariz., alongside members of the “Veterans for Sinema” group in this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 photo. Both major parties are worrying about so-called “spoilers” as election day nears. In tight races, third party candidates can make the difference by drawing away voters who’d otherwise support the Democrat or Republican. Bob Christie AP Photo