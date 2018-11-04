WWI centenary to be marked in London and Paris, not Berlin

A candle is placed on a tombstone in a field of graves belonging to WWI soldiers in the main cemetery in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on French soil, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in London’s Westminster Abbey for a ceremony with the queen. But in Germany, there are no national commemorations planned for the centenary of the Nov. 11 armistice that brought an end to the bloody conflict that killed more than 2 million of its troops and left 4 million wounded. That’s because the armistice did not bring peace to Germany. Michael Probst AP Photo