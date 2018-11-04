Syria calls on new UN envoy to avoid predecessor’s ‘methods’

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, the then Norwegian Ambassador to the U.N. Geir O. Pederson addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Deputy Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was quoted in the pro-government daily Al-Watan on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, saying it will cooperate with new U.N. envoy Geir Pederson if he avoids the “methods” of his predecessor. Pedersen succeeds Staffan de Misutra, who stepped down after four years of peace efforts that led nowhere. Richard Drew, File AP Photo