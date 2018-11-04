Independent says Australian gov’t lost on its refugee stance

Newly elected independent lawmaker Kerryn Phelps holds a doorstop at the declaration of the poll for the 2018 Wentworth by-election at the the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Phelps saiid on Monday a tough policy toward asylum seekers was a major reason Australia’s conservative government lost its parliamentary majority. The high-profile medical doctor and gay rights advocate will take her seat when Parliament resumes on Nov. 26. AAP Image via AP Joel Carrett