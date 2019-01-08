Turkey: 28 on trial over Russian ambassador’s slaying

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty policeman, shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Altintas was killed by police shortly afterwards. A trial against nine people accused of involvement in Karlov's killing, begins in Ankara on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo