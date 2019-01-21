The Latest: Venezuela reports detaining national guardsmen

The Latest on a reported national guard uprising in Venezuela (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
Venezuela's military says it has detained several national guardsmen who stole a cache of weapons and kidnapped two officers.
The statement appears to confirm reports of an uprising by a national guard unit that triggered disturbances in a poor neighborhood a few kilometers (miles) from the presidential palace in Caracas on Monday.
The military says the guardsmen were motivated by far-right groups to betray their oath. It says all of the weapons had been recovered.
Defense Minsiter Vladimir Padrino Lopez sent a message on Twitter promising that the rebellious guardsmen would be punished with the full weight of the law.
