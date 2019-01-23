Governor convicted of blasphemy freed from Indonesian prison

A Christian politician whose campaign comments ignited protests that were the largest in Muslim-majority Indonesia in years has been released from prison after a controversial two-year sentence for blasphemy.
A spokesman for Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, said he left a paramilitary police prison outside the capital early Thursday.
In 2016, Purnama made campaign-trail comments that hardliners seized on as blasphemy, triggering protests that brought hundreds of thousands of white-robed Muslims to the center of Jakarta.
He was defeated in an election by a rival aligned with the protesters and sentenced to prison in May 2017 for blaspheming the Quran.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rights groups said the sentence highlighted why the easily abused blasphemy law should be repealed.
Comments