Sheriff: Suspect confesses to killing 5; used dad’s gun

A Louisiana sheriff says the 21-year-old accused of killing five people including his parents over the weekend has confessed.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at a Tuesday news conference that Dakota Theriot told authorities he used a gun he stole from his father.
Authorities have said Theriot shot and killed three people: the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and father. They say he then took her father's pickup truck, drove to a neighboring parish, and shot his parents.
Then, they say, he drove to his grandmother's house in Warsaw, Virginia, where he was arrested on Sunday morning.
He is due in court on Friday in Virginia for an extradition hearing and will eventually be sent back to Louisiana to face multiple murder charges.
