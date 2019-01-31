Manslaughter charges for deaths of 3 Honolulu pedestrians

Alins Sumang stands next to Deputy Public Defender Sarah Nishioka in court Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in Honolulu. Prosecutors say Sumang recklessly caused the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu. Police say speed and alcohol appeared to factors in Monday's crash. Police Chief Susan Ballard says it's one of Honolulu's deadliest pedestrian crashes. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher).