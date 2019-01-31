California governor pushes for fund to help asylum seekers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is praising San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and wants the state to help.
Newsom pushed for the state to create a $25 million emergency fund during a visit to San Diego on Thursday.
He says the money is needed to address a humanitarian crisis created by the federal government and that $5 million should be made available this year - mostly to help San Diego's shelter.
Newsom said lawmakers will discuss the matter Monday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In October, U.S. immigration officials started releasing asylum seekers onto the streets.
San Diego County officials agreed to allow an unused courthouse to be used as a shelter for asylum seekers to stay until they can get to family or sponsors.
Comments