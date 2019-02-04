AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in Tuesday's State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.
But will anyone buy it?
Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber for the primetime address to lawmakers and the nation. Democrats, emboldened after the midterm elections and the recent shutdown fight, see little evidence of a president willing to compromise. And even the president's staunchest allies know that bipartisan rhetoric read off a teleprompter is usually undermined by scorching tweets and unpredictable policy maneuvers.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Still, the fact that Trump's advisers feel a need to try a different approach is a tacit acknowledgement that the president's standing is weakened as he begins his third year in office.
The shutdown left some Republicans frustrated over his insistence on a border wall, something they warned him the new Democratic House majority would not bend on. Trump's approval rating during the shutdown dipped to 34 percent, down from 42 percent a month earlier, according to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
___
Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump's inaugural committee.
A spokeswoman says the committee intends to cooperate with the inquiry. She said the committee received the subpoena late Monday and was reviewing it.
It was not immediately clear which documents have been requested.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that federal prosecutors are investigating whether inaugural committee donors made contributions in exchange for political favors. The newspaper said the inquiry also was focused on whether the inauguration misspent money it raised to stage inaugural events.
The New York Times reported recently that federal prosecutors are examining whether anyone from Qatar, Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries made illegal payments to the committee and a pro-Trump super political action committee.
___
Political death watch: Virginia governor weighs his future
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A political death watch took shape at Virginia's Capitol as Gov. Ralph Northam consulted with top administration officials Monday about whether to resign amid a furor over a racist photo in his 1984 yearbook.
Practically all of the state's Democratic establishment — and Republican leaders, too — turned against the 59-year-old Democrat after the picture surfaced late last week of someone in blackface next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. The photo was on Northam's medical school yearbook page.
The sense of crisis deepened Monday as the politician next in line to be governor, Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, denied an uncorroborated allegation of sexual misconduct first reported by a conservative website. Fairfax told reporters that the 2004 encounter with a woman was consensual, and he called the accusation a political "smear."
Protest chants, meanwhile, echoed around Capitol Square. Lobbyists complained they were unable to get legislators to focus on bills. Security guards joked about who was going to be the next governor. Cafeteria workers and members of the cleaning staff shook their heads in wonder. And banks of news cameras were set up outside the governor's Executive Mansion.
Northam stayed out of sight as he met with his Cabinet and senior staff to hear their assessment of whether it was feasible for him to stay in office, according to a top administration official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The meetings included frank conversations about the difficulties of governing under such circumstances, the person said.
___
US prepares to start building portion of Texas border wall
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is preparing to begin construction of more border walls and fencing in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, likely on federally owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property.
Heavy construction equipment was expected to arrive starting Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. A photo posted by the nonprofit National Butterfly Center shows an excavator parked next to its property.
Congress last March approved more than $600 million for 33 miles (53 kilometers) of new barriers in the Rio Grande Valley. While President Donald Trump and top Democrats remain in a standoff over Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has pushed ahead with building what's already funded.
That construction was often described as fencing, and the government funding bill that included construction was supported by some Democrats in the House and Senate. CBP refers to what it plans to build as a "border wall system."
According to designs it released in September , CBP intends to build 25 miles (40 kilometers) of concrete walls to the height of the existing flood-control levee in Hidalgo County next to the Rio Grande, the river that forms the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. On top of the concrete walls, CBP will install 18-foot (5.5-meter) steel posts and clear a 150-foot (45-meter) enforcement zone in front.
___
Separating fact vs fiction in Trump's State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump likes to describe the state of the union as he wants it to be, not how it really is.
In day-to-day comments, he routinely inflates the magnitude of what he's done, grandly claiming, for example, that he's "created the greatest economic success in the history of our country." Or he'll rewrite a campaign promise on the spot — asserting he never meant Mexico will pay for his border wall directly; "obviously they're not going to write a check."
The State of the Union address, though, is a different species than most political rhetoric and a whole different animal than Trump's visceral tweets. It's carefully prepared, thematic in nature and light on raw, "lock-her-up" partisanship. Those touchstones are likely to be reflected in Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night.
Still, Trump's State of the Union speech a year ago wandered from reality.
He inaccurately described his tax cuts as the largest ever (they were perhaps the eighth largest) and hailed rising wages "finally" even though they rose more under President Barack Obama in 2016. He wrongly described the visa lottery program as one that "randomly hands out green cards without any regard to skill, merit or the safety of our people," when it actually requires education or experience and extensive background checks.
___
Neighbors: Plane 'sounded like a missile' as it broke apart
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A small plane shook homes and "sounded like a missile" as it broke apart and rained chunks of metal into a Southern California neighborhood, igniting a house fire that killed four people, witnesses said Monday.
The pilot, a retired Chicago police officer living in Nevada, also died Sunday. Investigators were collecting pieces of the plane that fell into homes across about four blocks in Yorba Linda, a community southeast of Los Angeles.
"The witnesses I've spoken with say that they saw the airplane coming out of the clouds — it was still in one piece — and then they saw the tail breaking off and then the wing breaking off and then something like smoke before the airplane impacted the ground," said Maja Smith, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Those witnesses did not report an explosion while the twin-engine propeller-driven Cessna 414A was in the air, she said.
Antonio Pastini, 75, of Gardnerville, Nevada, was the only person aboard, Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Cory Martino said.
___
Fate of Mexican drug lord El Chapo now rests with US jury
NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly three months of testimony about a vast drug-smuggling conspiracy steeped in violence, a jury began deliberations Monday at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
The day ended without jurors reaching a verdict for Guzman, who faces life in prison if convicted. They were to resume deliberations Tuesday morning.
The jury has heard months of testimony about Guzman's rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say he is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and for a wave of killings in turf wars with other cartels.
Guzman, 61, is notorious for escaping from prison twice in Mexico. In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said he was plotting yet another breakout when was he was sent in 2017 to the U.S., where he has been in solitary confinement ever since.
The defendant wanted to escape "because he is guilty and he never wanted to be in a position where he would have to answer for his crimes," Goldbarg told the jury. "He wanted to avoid sitting right there. In front of you."
___
EU nations endorse Venezuela opposition leader over Maduro
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — More than a dozen European Union countries endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president Monday, piling the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to resign and clear the way for a new presidential election.
Maduro stood defiant, rejecting a U.S offer of humanitarian aid that has shifted attention to Venezuela's western border with Colombia, where opponents were gearing up to try to bring emergency food and medicine into the country.
"We are not beggars," Maduro said in a speech to troops broadcast on Venezuelan state TV.
Spain, Germany, France and Britain delivered diplomatic blows to Maduro's rule by publicly supporting Guaido after a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call a presidential election passed without action. Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Poland and Portugal also lined up behind Guaido, who last month declared himself interim president with the support of the United States and many Latin American nations.
In Canada's capital, foreign ministers from the Lima Group of 13 Western Hemisphere countries that took the lead in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader discussed additional steps to pressure Maduro.
___
6 French women on trial for alleging lawmaker harassed them
PARIS (AP) — Six French women stood trial Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former lawmaker they accused of sexual misconduct 1½ years before the #MeToo movement.
Four journalists who published allegations from the women and eight others in May 2016 also are defendants in the case filed by Denis Baupin, who resigned his leadership post in parliament's lower house when the media reports came out.
Baupin's lawyer, Emmanuel Pierrat, said his client was the victim of "media lynching" and expects his "innocence" will be "totally proved" during the four-day trial in Paris.
The defendants said they regard the proceedings as a test of French women's ability to speak out when they think powerful men sexually harassed or abused them.
The lawsuit arose from reports by investigative website Mediapart and radio station France Inter based on accounts from 14 women who alleged he had groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them. The alleged harassment took place from 1998 to 2013.
___
Virginia scandal could push newcomer into governor's office
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lingering doubts over Gov. Ralph Northam's political future after the publication of a racist yearbook photo could propel an African-American political newcomer into the governor's mansion.
If Northam stepped down, Justin Fairfax would be the second African-American governor in Virginia's history and just the fourth in the entire United States since Reconstruction.
Fairfax has experienced a brief, meteoric rise through Virginia politics. His supporters have touted him as a fresh face whose charisma has allowed him to connect with voters. His detractors suggest he is unproven and inexperienced.
His ascension could mean that the racial scandal dogging Northam would end with an African-American governor trying to lead the Democratic Party to a takeover of the legislature in November and potentially, through a quirk of law, being able to serve more than one term.
On Monday, Fairfax was drawn into a controversy of his own. He denied an allegation of sexual misconduct first reported by a conservative website, calling it a "smear." Fairfax said the 2004 encounter with a woman was consensual. The Associated Press is not reporting the accusation because AP has not able to confirm it.
Comments