London grave of Karl Marx vandalized in hammer attack

FILE - March 15, 2009 file photo of the grave of Marxist philosopher Karl Marx in Highgate Cemetery, in London. Custodians of a London cemetery say the tombstone of Communist thinker Karl Marx has been damaged in a hammer attack. The German philosopher was buried in Highgate Cemetery after his death in 1883, and his grave was later topped with a large granite bust bearing the words "Workers of all lands unite." PA via AP Yui Mok