Snowstorm buries Northwest, with more on the way

Residents of the Northwest are dealing with a heavy snowfall, and meteorologists say more is likely on the way.
About 200 flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma and Portland international airports Saturday, roughly matching the number of Friday cancellations. Severe snow drifts shut down Interstate 90 and other roads in central Washington.
More than a foot of snow (30.5 cm) was recorded in some areas, including on the Olympic Peninsula.
In Seattle, where such snow is a rarity, residents cleared out grocery store shelves and left work early Friday afternoon as the storm arrived.
The National Weather Service said a storm warning remained in effect, with an additional 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 cm) possible on Saturday and another storm in the forecast early next week.
