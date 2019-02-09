Snowstorm buries Northwest, with more on the way

Hershel Odle looks out toward the cityscape lost in a whiteout as he fishes from a pier during a snowstorm Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected in the interior lowland areas. Elaine Thompson AP Photo