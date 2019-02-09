Nation & World

Snowstorm buries Northwest, with more on the way

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

February 09, 2019 10:30 AM

Hershel Odle looks out toward the cityscape lost in a whiteout as he fishes from a pier during a snowstorm Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected in the interior lowland areas.
Hershel Odle looks out toward the cityscape lost in a whiteout as he fishes from a pier during a snowstorm Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected in the interior lowland areas. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
Hershel Odle looks out toward the cityscape lost in a whiteout as he fishes from a pier during a snowstorm Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Seattle. Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Puget Sound region including Seattle. The National Weather Service said the warning will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Saturday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected in the interior lowland areas. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
SEATTLE

Residents of the Northwest are dealing with a heavy snowfall, and meteorologists say more is likely on the way.

About 200 flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma and Portland international airports Saturday, roughly matching the number of Friday cancellations. Severe snow drifts shut down Interstate 90 and other roads in central Washington.

More than a foot of snow (30.5 cm) was recorded in some areas, including on the Olympic Peninsula.

In Seattle, where such snow is a rarity, residents cleared out grocery store shelves and left work early Friday afternoon as the storm arrived.

The National Weather Service said a storm warning remained in effect, with an additional 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 cm) possible on Saturday and another storm in the forecast early next week.

  Comments  