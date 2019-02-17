Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following his sentencing in New York. Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts. The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. It’s not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he’s currently staying. The bureau, federal court in New York and Weiner’s lawyer didn’t immediately comment. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo