DC’s many prankster activists turn anger into street theater

Demonstrators protest against the president of the Philippines and the bloodshed on his war on drugs by tying hundreds of strips of red cloth to the trees and signs outside of the Philippines Embassy in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. In the nation’s capital, it can be hard for protesters to stand out. Fifty people _ or even 500 _ holding signs and shouting hardly merits a second glance in this city of protests. That’s why Washington activists have to get creative. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo