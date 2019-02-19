AP PHOTOS: Red lanterns, lasers light up the Forbidden City

In this Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, photo, a firefighter walks by the Forbidden City projected with colourful lights for the Lantern Festival in Beijing. China lit up the Forbidden City on Tuesday night, marking the end of 15 days of lunar new year celebrations. It was not a Lantern Festival the last emperor, who abdicated in 1912, would have recognized. There were lanterns, but those lucky enough to snag tickets saw a laser light show and historic buildings bathed in colorful lights. Others watched from outside the vast walled compound in Beijing, from where Ming and Qing dynasty emperors ruled for five centuries. Andy Wong AP Photo