The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro closes Brazil border

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 09:19 AM

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that 300 metric tons of high-cost medicines and aid was on its way from Russia.“We’re not beggars,” said Maduro. He insisted that Venezuela would pay for the aid and that it was coordinated with the support of United Nations’ agencies.
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is ordering the border with Brazil closed as opposition leaders plan to bring in foreign humanitarian aid from neighboring nations.

Maduro said on state television Thursday he's also considering a closure of Venezuela's border with Colombia.

Opposition leaders say they plan to mount caravans to bring aid into Venezuela from Colombia and Brazil. Maduro says the aid meant to undermine and overthrow him and says Venezuela needs no such shipments.

