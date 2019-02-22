In Nigeria, Boko Haram violence disenfranchises many voters

In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Maria Saleh a woman who says she was assaulted and displaced by Islamist extremist is photographed at Malkohi camp in Yola, Nigeria. Maria is from the town of Madagali in Adamawa, has a child by a Boko Haram fighter who assaulted and then enslaved her for months following a 2014 attack that killed her husband. Two of her children were taken by militants. Sunday Alamba AP Photo