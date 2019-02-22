Swede gets 4 ½ years in prison for royal jewels heist

FILE - This file image made available on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018 by the Swedish Police, shows a collection of Swedish Crown jewels that were stolen from Strangnas cathedral. A 22-year-old Swede has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after he was convicted of stealing 17th-century Swedish royal treasures estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($7 million) from a cathedral last year, it was reported on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Swedish Police via AP, File) AP