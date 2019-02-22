Nation & World

Mexico to help “El Chapo” family seek US humanitarian visas

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 06:36 AM

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arrives at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., after being extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Questions as to whether Guzman received a fair trial arose after a VICE News report in February 2019 said several jurors followed media accounts of the three month-long trial. (United States Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)
MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he has instructed his government to assist convicted drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's family in seeking humanitarian visas to visit Guzman in the United States.

Lopez Obrador said Friday that during a visit last week to Guzman's hometown in Sinaloa state, a lawyer passed him a letter from Guzman's mother. Lopez Obrador says that she asked for legal and humanitarian support for her son.

Lopez Obrador was announcing a highway construction project in the area.

He says Guzman's mother asked for help in obtaining humanitarian visas for two of Guzman's sisters so they can visit him in prison.

Guzman was convicted Feb. 12 in federal court in New York on multiple drug trafficking and conspiracy charges and likely faces a life sentence.

