Boeheim to coach Syracuse vs No. 1 Duke after fatal crash

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 11:08 AM

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton T. Buckner, left, and Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick, right, attend a news conference at the Syracuse Police Department in Syracuse, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, about Syracuse men's NCAA college basketball head coach Jim Boeheim's involvement in a fatal car accident where he struck and killed a man standing along an interstate in Syracuse. Boeheim struck and killed a man along an interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man's disabled vehicle, police say.
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team's next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash.

Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Louisville. Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.

Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim's SUV. Boeheim came over a rise and swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was perpendicular across two lanes.

No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.

