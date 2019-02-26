Amnesty says impunity emboldens Mideast rights violations

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's Middle East Regional Director, holds a report at a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Amnesty International says the world community's "chilling complacency toward wide-scale human rights violations" in the Middle and North Africa emboldened governments to commit "appalling" violations last year. The group's annual survey of the human rights situation in the region, released in Beirut on Tuesday, says ongoing crackdowns on dissent and civil society "intensified significantly" in Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Hussein Malla AP Photo