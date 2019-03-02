2 Sacramento cops who shot Stephon Clark won’t face charges

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 27, 2018 file photo, Stevante Clark stands on a desk as he shouts the name of his brother Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police a week earlier, during a meeting of the Sacramento City Council in Sacramento, Calif. Prosecutors are expected to announce Saturday, March 1 whether two police officers will face charges in last year's fatal shooting in Sacramento of an unarmed black man that generated nationwide protests. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo