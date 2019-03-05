Killings of teens spark UK debate over rising knife crime

Police forensic officers at the scene in east London Saturday March 2, 2019, following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl on Friday night. Two 17-year-olds were stabbed to death last weekend in different parts of England, plunging families into grief and igniting an intense debate published in Britain's news media Tuesday March 5, 2019, about why so many young people are dying, and who is to blame. PA via AP Victoria Jones