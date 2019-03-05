Group: Hundreds of Iraqi IS child suspects arrested

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, a Kurdish security officer orders a displaced man from Hawija to sit down as they try to determine if the men being held were associated with the Islamic State group, at a Kurdish screening center in Dibis, Iraq. In a report released Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Human Rights Watch said Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government authorities have charged hundreds of children with terrorism for alleged affiliation with IS, often using torture to coerce confessions. Bram Janssen, File AP Photo