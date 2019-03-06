Frenchman completes sentence for Myanmar drone flight

French national Arthur Desclaux is seen at the immigration office Wednesday, March. 6, 2019, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Desclaux, sentenced to one month in prison with hard labor for flying a drone in Myanmar, has completed his penalty but remains in detention because his deportation order was delayed. Desclaux was arrested on Feb. 7 for flying the drone near the parliament building in the capital, Naypyitaw. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo