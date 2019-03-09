India returns key diplomat to Pakistan as tensions ease

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar gives a press statement in New Delhi, India. India on Saturday demanded that Pakistan take concrete steps against terrorists operating from its territory, while at the same time returning its top diplomat to Islamabad amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear rivals. Kumar said Saturday, March 9, that a reported Pakistani crackdown this week on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups and arrest of dozens of people was not enough. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo