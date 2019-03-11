Dutch firebrand Wilders: Man with knives detained at event

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders addresses the media at the Belgian federal parliament in Brussels. Wilders tweeted on Monday, March 11, 2019, about an incident over the weekend in which a man carrying two knives and an ax was detained shortly before the Dutch politician was due to hand out political flyers ahead of provincial elections. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo