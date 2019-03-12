US envoy calls China’s Muslim camps ‘horrific,’ wants probe

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences surround an internment facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. A U.S. envoy on religion has described China’s internment of an estimated 1 million Muslims as a “horrific situation.” Ambassador-at-large Sam Brownback called for an independent investigation into the detentions and the release of those being held. file AP Photo/Ng Han Guan