Democrat Beto O’Rourke announces 2020 White House bid

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. O'Rourke sent a text message Wednesday to El Paso TV station KTSM saying he's running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Eric Gay, File AP Photo