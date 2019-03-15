University of Tennessee to be free for lower-income students

FILE- In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo Randy Boyd speaks with tears in his eyes at his watch party at Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn. The University of Tennessee will soon begin providing free tuition to Tennessee residents starting in the fall of 2020. Interim university President Randy Boyd announced Thursday, March 14, 2019, that tuition and fees will be covered for students with household incomes under $50,000 a year. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Calvin Mattheis