Pro-Thaksin candidates adopt his name in Thai election

In this March 14, 2019, photo, Veerawit Chuajunud, center, who changed his name to Thaksin Chuajunud for Pheu Chart party, makes his election campaign in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is in exile and banned from interfering in the country’s politics. But his name is a powerful political attraction and in tribute, and to win votes, some candidates in general election on Sunday, March 24, 2019 have changed their names to Thaksin so supporters of the former leader can register their loyalty at the ballot box. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo