Venezuela says passengers missing after Caribbean sinking

A Venezuelan official says a small boat carrying at least 20 people sank in Caribbean coastal waters and that most of those on board are missing.

The official from the civil protection agency said Monday that the boat left Guiria in Sucre state and was on its way to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago when it sank Thursday.

The official is not authorized to speak to the media and gave the information on condition of anonymity.

Relatives of those aboard the boat have been appealing for information.

Robert Alcalá, a member of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress, says those on board were migrants trying to escape Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.

Last month, a boat carrying Venezuelans sank in the same area. More than 20 people remain missing from that accident.