The Latest: San Francisco reporter to get property returned

Thomas Burke, attorney for freelance journalist Bryan Carmody, answers questions after a court hearing Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in San Francisco. A San Francisco police attorney said that Carmody, whose office and work equipment was seized in a police raid, can collect his property although the legal issues surrounding the case were not resolved Tuesday. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng set dates to hear separate motions to quash search warrants used to raid the home of Carmody and to unseal those warrants. AP Photo

The Latest on a San Francisco reporter whose home and office were raided by police (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A San Francisco police attorney said that a reporter whose office and work equipment was seized in a police raid can collect his property although the legal issues surrounding the case were not resolved Tuesday.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Samuel Feng set future dates to hear separate motions to quash search warrants used to raid the home of freelance journalist Bryan Carmody and to unseal those warrants. A third motion by Carmody's attorney asked the judge order the immediate return of cameras, computers and cell phones seized by police May 10.

Ronnie Wagner, an attorney for San Francisco police, said she planned to challenge the motions.

Carmody's attorney, Thomas Burke, said police have "essentially acknowledged" that they had no right to his client's equipment.

Media organizations and First Amendment advocates are outraged that police raided a freelance reporter's home and office in search of a leaked police document concerning the death of the city public defender.

12:01 a.m.

A San Francisco reporter is demanding his property be returned after police raided his home to find the source of a leaked report into the death of the city's public defender.

An attorney for freelancer Bryan Carmody is expected to make the request Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court.

Police have defended the raids of Carmody's work and home, which were authorized by search warrants signed by two judges. But First Amendment advocates and news organizations say the raids violate the state's shield law that protects journalists.

Carmody was handcuffed for six hours May 10 while police armed with a sledgehammer searched for evidence related to a police report obtained from a confidential source.

The report contained details of the February death of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.