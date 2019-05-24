Nation & World
3 killed in Denver neighborhood, suspect taken into custody
Denver police say three people died in a shooting and that a suspect is in custody.
Police said in a statement Friday that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night and that a man and girl died after being taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood but authorities did not say whether it happened inside a residence or elsewhere.
The victims and the suspect were not identified and authorities did not say what led to shots being fired.
Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.
